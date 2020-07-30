Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 535.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 45,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AEE. Bank of America raised their target price on Ameren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of AEE opened at $80.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.