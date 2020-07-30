Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,852 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Amedisys by 6.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 2.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $228.82 on Thursday. Amedisys Inc has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $233.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.85 and its 200 day moving average is $186.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.56, for a total value of $1,580,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total transaction of $152,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,755.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,081 shares of company stock worth $6,939,248 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.53.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

