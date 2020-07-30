Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $39.51, but opened at $40.74. Dynatrace shares last traded at $41.91, with a volume of 3,924,630 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 76.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 29,668,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,017,642,961.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $1,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 903,727 shares in the company, valued at $34,187,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,509,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,682,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $920,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1,401.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after buying an additional 438,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 86,205 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion and a PE ratio of -25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

