easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -3.56

News coverage about easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. easyJet earned a news sentiment score of -3.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

easyJet stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. easyJet has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $19.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EJTTF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

