Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.41.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $32.64 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.00%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

