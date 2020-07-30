Enerflex (EFX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$365.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.86 million.

TSE:EFX opened at C$5.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.25. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$4.18 and a 12 month high of C$16.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Raymond James set a C$10.25 price objective on shares of Enerflex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

