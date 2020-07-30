Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Trading 6.9% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) shares traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.67, 28,488,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 30,878,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.29%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 238.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

