Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.67% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 387.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter.

PBJ opened at $33.70 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

