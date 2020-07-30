Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 28.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its position in Essent Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 237,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,023,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESNT opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72. Essent Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 64.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. S&P Equity Research dropped their price objective on Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

In other news, CEO Mark Casale acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,109,645.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

