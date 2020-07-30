Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,484 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Sykes Enterprises worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 268.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.07. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $411.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sykes Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In other news, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,926.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

