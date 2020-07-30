Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.04% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $52.89.

