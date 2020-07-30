Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $991,000 Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Kirby by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kirby by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Kirby by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kirby by 0.7% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 62,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Kirby had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $643.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $31,387.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $52,070.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,656 shares in the company, valued at $190,367.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.