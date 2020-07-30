Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $996,000 Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Rush Enterprises worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 62,537 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,548,000 after buying an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $3,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,021,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,026 shares of company stock valued at $9,677,781. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RUSHA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $48.67 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

