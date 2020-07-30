Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,763 ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 5,486.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MVV opened at $32.28 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Profile

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

