Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.54

Shares of Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.41. Environmental Tectonics shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 2,495 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Environmental Tectonics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

About Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC)

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace Solutions segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products and services to create and monitor the physiological effects of flight, including high performance jet tactical flight simulation, upset recovery and spatial disorientation, and suborbital and orbital commercial human spaceflight systems; altitude chambers; and advanced disaster management simulators (ADMS), as well as integrated logistics support services.

