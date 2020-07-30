EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $258.00 to $300.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. EPAM Systems traded as high as $284.00 and last traded at $283.70, with a volume of 47195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $276.93.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.77.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $337,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,379,743. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 55.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,970,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $737,179,000 after buying an additional 1,422,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in EPAM Systems by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,466,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,537,000 after acquiring an additional 894,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $552,446,000 after acquiring an additional 45,973 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 42.6% during the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,162,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,868,000 after purchasing an additional 347,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.53.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

