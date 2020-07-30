Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avantor Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avantor in a research note issued on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Avantor alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avantor from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.36.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. Avantor has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.01.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $332,094,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $1,224,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock valued at $552,420,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 32.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.