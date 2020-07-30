Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pool Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pool in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $7.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pool’s FY2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $313.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pool has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in Pool by 402.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 18,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pool by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 333,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total transaction of $3,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,800,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.