Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Gentex Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentex in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GNTX. Cfra dropped their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

GNTX opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. Gentex has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Gentex by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 3,453.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,761 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

