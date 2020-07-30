Eventbrite (EB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.42). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 69.71% and a negative return on equity of 51.80%. The business had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Eventbrite to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EB opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $745.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EB shares. ValuEngine raised Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.75 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

