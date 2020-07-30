Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 48,534 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,816,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $64.33 on Thursday. Evergy has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

