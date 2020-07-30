Exagen (NYSE:XGN) Stock Price Up 8.7% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) rose 8.7% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $12.75, approximately 103,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 50,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 million.

Get Exagen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Exagen by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 1,292.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 674.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77.

Exagen Company Profile (NYSE:XGN)

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.