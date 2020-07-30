Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Experian to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

EXPGF opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Experian has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

