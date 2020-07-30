Extremely Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Price

Media coverage about Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has been trending extremely negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ryanair earned a daily sentiment score of -4.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYAAY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

RYAAY stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.21. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

