Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.75

News coverage about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Exxon Mobil earned a daily sentiment score of 0.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Exxon Mobil’s score:

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

XOM stock opened at $44.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.