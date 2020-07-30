FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FB Financial by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. FB Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $793.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $136.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FB Financial Corp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

In related news, Director William F. Carpenter III acquired 4,547 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $97,487.68. Also, Chairman James W. Ayers acquired 5,250 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $135,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 13,587,910 shares in the company, valued at $350,296,319.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 84,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,780 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.