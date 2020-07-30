Ferguson (FERGY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ferguson (OTCMKTS: FERGY):

7/29/2020 – Ferguson was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/28/2020 – Ferguson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

7/27/2020 – Ferguson had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/27/2020 – Ferguson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/27/2020 – Ferguson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/23/2020 – Ferguson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

7/22/2020 – Ferguson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

OTCMKTS:FERGY opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Ferguson Plc has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

