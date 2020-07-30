Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

FERGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Societe Generale raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

