Financial Analysis: HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) vs. TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)

HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) and TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of TUI AG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HAYS PLC/ADR and TUI AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HAYS PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A TUI AG/ADR -0.53% -2.80% -0.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HAYS PLC/ADR and TUI AG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HAYS PLC/ADR 0 3 1 0 2.25 TUI AG/ADR 2 2 1 0 1.80

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HAYS PLC/ADR and TUI AG/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HAYS PLC/ADR $7.86 billion 0.32 $209.26 million $1.42 10.42 TUI AG/ADR $21.36 billion 0.11 $469.64 million $0.40 5.05

TUI AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than HAYS PLC/ADR. TUI AG/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HAYS PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

HAYS PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TUI AG/ADR has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HAYS PLC/ADR beats TUI AG/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HAYS PLC/ADR

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About TUI AG/ADR

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services. It operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 6 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 16 cruise liners, as well as approximately 380 hotels. TUI AG is based in Hanover, Germany.

