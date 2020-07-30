Financial Analysis: RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) & Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) and RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Del Taco Restaurants and RCI Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Taco Restaurants 0 1 3 0 2.75 RCI Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A

Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Del Taco Restaurants’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Del Taco Restaurants is more favorable than RCI Hospitality.

Risk & Volatility

Del Taco Restaurants has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCI Hospitality has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and RCI Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Taco Restaurants -45.73% 3.61% 1.20% RCI Hospitality 4.57% 12.26% 5.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and RCI Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Taco Restaurants $512.95 million 0.54 -$118.29 million $0.47 15.77 RCI Hospitality $181.06 million 0.64 $19.17 million $2.31 5.48

RCI Hospitality has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Del Taco Restaurants. RCI Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Del Taco Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats Del Taco Restaurants on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

