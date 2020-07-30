Financial Comparison: Square (NYSE:SQ) and Dropbox (NYSE:DBX)

Square (NYSE:SQ) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Square has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dropbox has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Square and Dropbox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Square $4.71 billion 11.98 $375.45 million $0.17 756.18 Dropbox $1.66 billion 5.61 -$52.70 million N/A N/A

Square has higher revenue and earnings than Dropbox.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Square shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Square shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of Dropbox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Square and Dropbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Square 5.99% 0.44% 0.14% Dropbox -0.33% 1.98% 0.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Square and Dropbox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Square 5 20 17 0 2.29 Dropbox 2 0 11 0 2.69

Square presently has a consensus target price of $82.15, suggesting a potential downside of 36.09%. Dropbox has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.11%. Given Dropbox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dropbox is more favorable than Square.

Summary

Square beats Dropbox on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Square

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

