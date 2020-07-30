Financial Comparison: Visa (NYSE:V) versus Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Visa (NYSE:V) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visa and Phreesia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $22.98 billion 16.80 $12.08 billion $5.44 36.50 Phreesia $124.78 million 8.61 -$20.29 million ($4.50) -6.34

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Visa and Phreesia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 5 22 0 2.81 Phreesia 0 2 10 0 2.83

Visa currently has a consensus target price of $208.58, indicating a potential upside of 5.03%. Phreesia has a consensus target price of $30.55, indicating a potential upside of 7.14%. Given Phreesia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phreesia is more favorable than Visa.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Phreesia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 52.26% 43.45% 17.61% Phreesia -15.18% -19.36% -12.34%

Summary

Visa beats Phreesia on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. In addition, the company offers card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. It deploys its platform in a range of modalities, including through Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a Web-based dashboard for providers; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Stations that are on-site kiosks. The company's Phreesia Platform provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; clinical support solution that collects clinical intake and PRO data for approximately 25 specialties; appointments solution for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients. It serves patients, healthcare provider organizations, and life sciences companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

