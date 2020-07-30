Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a daily sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.10. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40). Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. Research analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. purchased 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,502.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Samuel J. Burruano, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $29,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,198.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,058 shares of company stock valued at $185,142. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

