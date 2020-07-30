First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Trading Up 8.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.26, approximately 823,424 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 546,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCF shares. Piper Sandler downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,647 shares in the company, valued at $441,073.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 79.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 97.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

