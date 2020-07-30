First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 22.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,961 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In related news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.38 per share, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,405.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $553,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,556.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,267 shares of company stock worth $259,213 and sold 63,206 shares worth $1,836,182. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIN. TheStreet raised First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of FFIN opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.