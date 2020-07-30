First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 1,313,168 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,313,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,992,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Algonquin Power & Utilities at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.