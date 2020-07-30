First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064,022 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 258,747 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.7% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $388,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $536,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Apple by 29.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,842,313 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,248,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $380.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,616.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $366.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.98. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.19.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

