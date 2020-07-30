First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,022 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.97% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $19,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.2% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $44.65 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $518.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,399,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,658.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

