First Trust Advisors LP Has $14.99 Million Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 99.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 545,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,475 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $14,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.31. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XEC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.04.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

