First Trust Advisors LP Has $15.17 Million Stock Holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $15,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter worth $117,308,000. Swedbank increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 23.7% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,069,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,291,000 after acquiring an additional 588,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $49,001,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,846,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1,671.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 338,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,477,000 after acquiring an additional 319,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $176.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.49 and a 200-day moving average of $121.04. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $181.80. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.07). Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $431.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $131.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.80.

In other news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,963,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 23,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $3,148,104.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,021.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,263 shares of company stock valued at $9,489,354. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

