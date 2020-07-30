First Trust Advisors LP Has $17.41 Million Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,518 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $17,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Corteva by 1,534.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 244,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 229,705 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Shares of CTVA opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.68. Corteva has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

