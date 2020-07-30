First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 438,150 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 873.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,150 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $15,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NRG Energy by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 548,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after purchasing an additional 96,737 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in NRG Energy by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 114,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,818 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NRG Energy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.62. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). NRG Energy had a net margin of 42.14% and a negative return on equity of 15,555.52%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

