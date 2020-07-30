First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 764,465 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 599,506 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of General Motors worth $19,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in General Motors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura decreased their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.