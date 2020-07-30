Five Star Senior Living (FVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $297.45 million during the quarter.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

FVE opened at $4.56 on Thursday. Five Star Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.