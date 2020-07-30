Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $68.72, but opened at $71.03. Fortive shares last traded at $73.60, with a volume of 3,780,376 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other Fortive news, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 40,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $2,557,338.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399,396 shares in the company, valued at $216,609,513.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $314,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,843.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 78.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $21,594,000. CNB Bank increased its position in Fortive by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fortive Company Profile (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

