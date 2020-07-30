Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $214,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,198 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.5% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 59,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $127,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBHS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $75.95 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.41. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

