Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,633,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,555,000 after acquiring an additional 195,271 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

FCPT opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.64 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 45.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.77%.

In related news, Director John S. Moody bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $201,027.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 342,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,680.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,719 shares of company stock worth $319,792. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.