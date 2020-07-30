Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of FOX worth $17,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 38.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 45,016 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in FOX by 3.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,617,000 after acquiring an additional 54,424 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 73.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in FOX by 5.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 166,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in FOX by 11.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,100,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,519,000 after acquiring an additional 115,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.45. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Macquarie raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.