FY2020 Earnings Forecast for FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Issued By DA Davidson

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for FB Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FBK. ValuEngine upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

FBK stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $795.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.43. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $136.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,475,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after acquiring an additional 231,943 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 427,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 111,280 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In other FB Financial news, Chairman James W. Ayers purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.42 per share, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,563,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,540,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Carpenter III purchased 4,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $97,487.68. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 84,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,780. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

