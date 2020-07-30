FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report released on Sunday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $504.33 million, a PE ratio of 170.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $402.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 618,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $6,028,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $3,520,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 422,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 188,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.